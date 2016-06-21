Muere Fidel Castro Ruz Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro died Friday night at the age of 90. Castro was a monumental and controversial figure in 20th century politics. He seized power from Cuban dictator Fulgencia Batista...

Suppression of Mayan Astronomy Courtesy University of California – Santa Barbara The preface of the Venus Table of the Dresden Codex, first panel on left, and the first three pages of the Table. Read more...