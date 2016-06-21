Muere Fidel Castro Ruz
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro died Friday night at the age of 90.
Castro was a monumental and controversial figure in 20th century politics. He seized power from Cuban dictator Fulgencia Batista...
Suppression of Mayan Astronomy
Courtesy University of California – Santa Barbara
The preface of the Venus Table of the Dresden Codex, first panel on left, and the first three pages of the Table.Read more...
An adventure in San Francisco, California, which started in El Cerrito del Norte Bart Station.
It was not meant to be an adventure, only a visit to the Consulate of France in San Francisco. My neighbour André and his brother, who is also a...
Fundación EVITA SAGASTUME de SÁNCHEZ.
Resumen de la historia, de la “Fundacion Evita Sagastume de Sanchez” (FUNDAEVITA).…...
The California – Nevada Moose Association, Inc. Celebrated it’s 82nd Mid-Year Conference.
As the California-Nevada Moose Association celebrated their mid year conference, hundreds of Moose Members assisted to this fellowship to learn and share knowledge and experiences. As well as to...
¡HABLEMOS DE LA MUERTE!
Hay un dicho comun que dice: “Lo único seguro en la vida son los Taxes y la Muerte”. Los taxes los pagamos cada año y cada vez que hacemos...